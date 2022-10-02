Colors TV has dropped a new promo from Bigg Boss 16's day one and it's fun. Well, in the video, we get to see BB calling Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik inside the confession room and ordering Sajid to turn translator for the Tajikistani singer. For the unaware, Rozik can't speak and understand Hindi. Bigg Boss 16 Preview: Contestants Get Shocked as BB Breaks 15 Years Old Tradition by Playing Wake-Up Song for the Last Time (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)