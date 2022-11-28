Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting with each passing day! Now, as per latest promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see contestants nominating each other. However, the highlight of the clip is when Shalin Bhanot nominates friend Sumbul Touqeer. FYI, Bhanot picked her name because their dosti has gone for a toss after Sumbul's dad abused him on national TV. Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Becomes Re-Elected As the Captain; Tina Datta Gets Angry (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

