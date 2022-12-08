As per reports, Shiv Thakare's ex-flame Veena Jagtap might enter Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant. For the unaware, Veena and Shiv were participants on the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, which was won by the latter. However, there has been no official confirmation on Jagtap's entry inside BB 16 house as of yet. Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala Enter As Wild Cards on Salman Khan's Reality Show (Watch Videos).

Veena Jagtap Approached for BB 16:

BREAKING!! Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap has approached to enter #BiggBoss16 as Wild Card Contestant As per India Forums, Veena is thinking about the offer and is all set to give it a thumbs up. When they tried reaching out to Veena, she decided to give no comments. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 7, 2022

