As per latest reports, Tina Datta has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. However, there has been no official confirmation on her exit from the show as of yet. Rumours are also doing rounds that she has been sent to secret room. FYI, this week it was Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan and Tina who were nominated. Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Mimics Tina Datta by Looking in Camera While Hugging Shalin Bhanot (Watch Video).

Tina Datta Eliminated from BB 16:

Exclusive and Confirmed #BiggBoss16#TinaDutta has been ELIMINATED from the house Retweet if Happy — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)