Archana Gautam, who became a household name with her stint on Bigg Boss 16, recently met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the General Secretary of Indian National Congress. The BB16 star took to Instagram and shared glimpses from her met up with the politician. "Meri Di meri prenna @priyankagandhivadra ji, Jab tak zindagi hai, yeh Archana aapki hai," she captioned the post. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma Approached for the Stunt-Based Reality Show - Reports.

Archana Gautam Meets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra:

