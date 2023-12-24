Abdu Rozik took to Instagram to share a photo that he clicked with Bigg Boss 17 host and superstar Salman Khan. The former, who graced the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of BB17, clicked the picture with ‘Bhaijaan’ on the sets of the controversial reality show. While posting it, Abdu captioned it as, “There are never too many pictures with my bhaijaan @beingsalmankhan”. Bigg Boss 17: Abdu Rozik Arrives As Santa Claus on Weekend Ka Vaar Episode; Raveena Tandon To Dance on ‘Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori’ Song With Salman Khan (Watch Promo Video).

Abdu Rozik And Salman Khan On Bigg Boss 17 Sets

