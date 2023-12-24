Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar is gaining huge attention for his stint in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. The actor, who is currently inside the show, has been featured on NYC’s prestigious Times Square Board. This news may definitely bring a smile to the faces of all his fans. Abhishek Kumar’s association with ex Isha Malviya, former contestant Khanzaadi, and his aggressive nature have often been the topic of discussion inside the house. Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Reveals Finding It Difficult to Witness Isha Getting Physically Close to Samarth.

Abhishek Kumar On New York Times Square Board

#BiggBoss17 | #AbhishekKumar lighting up Times Square, New York! 🔥 What a moment to shine on one of the world's most iconic stages. Keep soaring high, and may your success continue to illuminate your path. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/UQZz13yMFh — Bollywood Spy (@BollySpy) December 24, 2023

