Following Isha Malviya's eviction from Bigg Boss 17, the last six contestants—Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty—addressed media queries in the latest episode. Amidst controversial discussions, an unnoticed detail emerged: Munawar Faruqui was spotted wearing Samarth Jurel's jacket during the media interaction. It was the identical jacket Chintu, aka Samarth Jurel, donned in the third Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the Colors TV show. Check it out! Bigg Boss 17 GRAND FINALE: When and Where To Watch, Finalists, Prize Money, Winner Prediction – All You Need To Know About Salman Khan’s Show.

Munawar And Samarth In Similar Jacket

