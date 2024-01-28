The D-Day is here! Tonight's the night when Bigg Boss 17 will announce this season's winner. Following the eviction of Arun Mashettey, now according to reports, Ankita Lokhande has now been evicted from Salman Khan's reality show. Throughout the season, she played it safe and consistently performed well, leaving her mark on the show. Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Former Contestants Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Others Unite for the Big Night (Watch Video).

Ankita Lokhande Evicted From BB17:

🚨 BREAKING! #AnkitaLokhande has been EVICTED from the #BiggBoss17 house She finished at the No.4* position. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 28, 2024

