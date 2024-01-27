Excitement for the Bigg Boss 17 finale is at an all-time high, and celebrities are gearing up to show their support for their favourite contestants. In a new promo shared by the makers, Bigg Boss OTT star Pooja Bhatt enters the house to lend a hand to Mannara Chopra. Bhatt, a strong advocate for Mannara throughout the season, showers her with love and encouragement. She calls Mannara a 'champion' and praises her resilience during the gruelling torture task. Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's Energetic Performance on 'Bole Chudiyan' to Set the Stage on Fire (Watch Video).

Pooja Bhatt Lauds Mannara Chopra:

