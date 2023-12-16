On tonight's (Saturday, December 16) episode of Bigg Boss 17, the dynamic duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen entering the house and bringing the house down with laughter. As per the promo released by Colors TV, Bharti and her husband will meet and greet host Salman Khan, and even roast Mannara Chopra's always-changing facial expressions. We bet Shanivar Ka Vaar will be loaded with side-splitting laughter! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's Ex Ayesha Khan Confirmed As Wild Card in Promo, Demands 'Apology' From Him (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

