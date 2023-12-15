Shah Rukh Khan, who is riding high on the success of Pathaan and Jawan, is gearing up for his next release, Dunki, hitting theaters this December. Now, buzz is circulating that King Khan might be gracing Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 to promote his film. This potential reunion of the two superstars on Weekend Ka Vaar has fans buzzing, but official confirmation is still pending. Stay tuned for updates. Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Suhana Khan Being Clueless About Daddy Shah Rukh Khan's 'Padma Shri' Win Leaves Amitabh Bachchan Surprised (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan to Appear on BB17?

🚨 BREAKING! Shah Rukh Khan is most likely to appear on Bigg Boss 17 to promote the Dunki movie next weekend. Weekend Ka Vaar will be a special Christmas episode with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan sharing the stage. 🤩🤩#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 #Dunki #WeekendKaVaar… pic.twitter.com/CqPUr6MOIl — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 15, 2023

