Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan's sister Prerna Malhan has expressed her distaste over Pooja Bhatt's accusations against her brother on national TV. She shared a clip on Twitter in which Pooja and Fukra could be seen at loggerheads. "Bhot useless dikkate hai inhe. Bebika ka frame intimidating nahi lagta?" she wrote. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz Calls Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan 'Gay', Netizens Slam The Actress (Watch Viral Video).

Prerna Malhan Slams Pooja Bhatt:

Maine #FukraInsaan ko kabhi bina baat ke kisiko target karte nai dekha. Han Pooja teacher ko dekha hai! Bhot useless dikkate hai inhe. Bebika ka frame intimidating nahi lagta? Defame karre faltu ka 😬 pic.twitter.com/xF4oAZTzaM — Prerna Malhan (@HubWanderers) June 29, 2023

