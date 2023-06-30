Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is the new captain of the house. After Malhan performed exceptionally well in the secret task given to him by Bigg Boss, he was crowned as the new ruler of the house. Jad Hadid was fired from captaincy by BB. However, Bigg Boss reminded Fukra that with power comes responsibilities, and either one excels or flops in the test. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan's Sister Prerna Blasts Pooja Bhatt For Targetting Her Brother.

Abhishek Malhan Becomes New Captain:

#Fukraainsaan HAYE HAYE MERI JAAN ILYSFM YOU ACED THIS SECRET TASK AND HOW NEW CAPTAIN IS HERE YOU B!TCHES 🤪😂🔥#AbhishekMalhaan pic.twitter.com/OXaaJB8QDh — :) (@hidoikyou) June 29, 2023

