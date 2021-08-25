Bigg Boss OTT is turning out to be a treat for fans. As no one expected the reality show to be this happening. Now, a latest video shared by the makers sees Akshara Singh making a derogatory remark on Neha Bhasin. In an argument, Akshara says 'Bus taang aise kholne aata hai' to Neha, which offends Shamita Shetty and she lashes out at Singh. Akshara then hits back at Shetty questioning her mentality.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)