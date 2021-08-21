Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting with each passing day. Now, a clip has gone viral which sees Nishant Bhat, Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal are talking about Rubina Dilaik (Bigg Boss 14 winner) and Gauahar Khan's (Bigg Boss 7 winner). Amid this, when Akshara mentions Gauahar’s victory, Nishant whines and adds, “Bahut zaada ‘aaen aaen’ karti thi." Well, this has not gone down well with Gauahar and she slammed Nishant in quite a sassy way.

Gauahar Khan:

Agar sirf chillane se log bb jeet jaate toh nishant ke haath mein pehle hafte mein trophy hoti ! Hahahahahahah . Guys take light , forgive him ! A loser attitude won’t know what it takes to be a winner . First as a human being n then of the biggest show of the country ! 🙏🏻 — Gauahar Khan/ Zubina (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 20, 2021

She Reacted to this Video:

Shaaaanti … 💛💛 bol ne do , angoor khatte hain . Hahaha spread love https://t.co/WBzVUefxb9 — Gauahar Khan/ Zubina (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 20, 2021

