Dalljiet Kaur, who is all set to get married with UK-based Nikhil Patel on March 18 is having a blast with her girlfriends. Well, as the actress was spotted chilling with Karishma Tanna, Pranitaa Pandit and others at her bachelorette party. In a few viral videos online, we get to see the bride-to-be cutting cake and dancing with her pals at the bash. Have a look. Dalljiet Kaur Wedding: Shalin Bhanot’s Ex To Marry UK-based Nikhil Patel in March.

Dalljiet Kaur's Bachelorette Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

