Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's Broken But Beautiful Season 3 has been one of the most loved Indian series until now. And seems like on 'public demand', Sid will make his presence felt on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. He will grace the show to promote his OTT debut series. The show’s judge Tushar Kalia shared a few pics on his Instagram which has gone viral and how.

Check Out The Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tushar Kalia (@thetusharkalia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)