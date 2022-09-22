Channa Mereya, one of Star Bharat’s exciting offerings is turning out to be the best one for daily soap lovers. The fans of Indian television serials are in love with the lead pair of Aditya Raj Singh and Ginny Grewal played by the very handsome Karan Wahi and the gorgeous Niyati Fatnani. We had told you how fans have declared Karan as Aditya Raj Singh to be the ‘best husband on TV’ based on his heart-touching performance in the last few episodes of Channa Mereya. And now all the #GiTya fans are in for a bigger treat as they get a sneak peek of the coming episode. Channa Mereya precap video showed Aditya and Ginny sharing a sweet romantic moment as the former tried to help his wife with her dress. He is seen tying dori (string) of Ginny’s kurti who has been struggling with her one hand in the sling. Let’s see how fans reacted to this sweet scene.

The Famous 'Dori' Scene

Clearly Fans Cannot Contain Their Excitement

EVERYONE MOVE 😭😭 I am getting my dori scene! istg, every cliché falls so beautifully on them #ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/29qgnD3UBz — Kayathre (@kayaaaaa00) September 22, 2022

Karan and Niyati Share a Crackling Chemistry

Or Maybe Karan Is Really a Good Actor

He's tying the dori as if he's always done it without any awkwardness 😍 #ChannaMereya #GiTya — Ramu, the Gallant in Distress 💔 (@Hero_Coconut) September 22, 2022

They Are Cute

All The Efforts Paid Off Well

ask my group people 😭😭how much i cried for this scene & manifested, finally dori scene, They gonna to serve us, get ready for that 😭❤️#KaranWahi #NiyatiFatnani #ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/fXsma44AiU — Manz🥀 (@manz_pure_soul) September 22, 2022

