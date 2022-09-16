Channa Mereya on Star Bharat is quite liked and the chemistry between the characters Aditya and Ginni is adored by the masses. A fan has shared a video of Aditya’s birthday being celebrated and how post this sequence, two masked men will try to shoot Aditya. Ginni will spot the shooters and will take the bullet saving Aditya’s life. Channa Mereya Episode Review: Ginny-Aditya’s Kitchen Romance Followed by Bedroom Fight Keeps #GiTya Fans Hooked to the Daily Soap!

Take a look at the video:

So Adi gonna fall first ❤ Precap .... It's going to be a guilty pleasure. ❤#Channamereya • #GiTya pic.twitter.com/ZnDkYvtt2n — ❥Anaya. (@a_pretty_soul) September 16, 2022

