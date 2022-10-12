Charu Asopa has kickstarted pre-birthday celebrations of her baby girl Ziana with her family. She visited her family in Bikaner and posted quite some pictures of them spending quality time. Charu took to social media to share the pictures with a caption that read: ‘Today we celebrated Ziana’s birthday with nana-nani,mama- mami, masi My jaan was looking like a doll today. I just wanna say I love you so much mera bachha u will never ever feel that you are alone coz I ll always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me what unconditional love is. #prebdaycelebrations’. Charu Asopa Shares Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce Rumours With Husband Rajeev Sen (View Pic).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

