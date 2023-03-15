Ahead of its season one premiere on April 28, Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden has been reportedly renewed for season two. The makers seem to confident about the series and so have made the decision. However, an official announcement regarding Citadel 2 is still awaited. Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Are Hot Amnesiac Spies Saving the World in This Russo Brothers Series (Watch Video).

Citadel Renewed for Season 2:

Whoa! Looks like @PrimeVideo has a lot of faith in #Citadel It's been renewed for Season 2, even before the Season 1 premiere! Details inside 👇@PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/cskaR3lL3W — BINGED (@Binged_) March 15, 2023

