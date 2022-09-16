DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story brings the true story of a horrendous serial killer played by Evan Peters by the Emmy award-winning director Ryan Murphy, the man behind American Horror Story The show also stars Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford, and Richard Jenkins and is set for September 21 release. Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event Trailer – Alia Bhatt, Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Jamie Fox and Others Announce Streaming Giant’s Virtual Event.

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)