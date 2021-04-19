Bigg Boss Season 2 Fame Daniel Annie Pope's alleged sexual chats with a minor girl has gone viral. Some Instagram users have been circulating memes on the actor regarding this incident and an activist also tweeted about the same in the official Instagram handle. Now, Daniel releases his advocate's statement that clearly states that anyone making memes and talking haywire about the actor will face consequences under the cybercrime law. The actor denied charges in this statement.

Check Out Statement of Daniel Anne Pope's Advocate Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Annie Pope (@danianniepope)

