Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni are all set to headline the upcoming crime thriller series titled as Dharavi Bank. The makers have shared the first look of this MX Player series that is helmed by Samit Kakkad. As per a report in the PTI, the upcoming show has been ‘extensively shot in various locations across Dharavi’.

Dharavi Bank

We’re happy to announce another MX Original Series: ‘Dharavi Bank’, a realistic crime thriller starring @SunielVShetty, @vivekoberoi and @sonalikulkarni Directed by @samitkakkad#DharaviBank, coming soon on MX Player. P.S. Thank us for making your Monday so exciting😄 pic.twitter.com/E5hauApxNO — MX Player (@MXPlayer) July 4, 2022

