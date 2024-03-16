Elvish Yadav has once again taken a playful jab at Lock Upp star Anjali Arora and her fans, called 'Anjalians'. He responded to a social media post questioning, “What Does India Have?” Elvish’s reaction makes it seem that it has been directed towards Anjali and her fans. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner’s recent spat with Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, Anjali had backed Elvish, leading to her fans nicknamed 'Anjalians'. Though Anjali credited her supporters post-controversy, it triggered trolling from both sides. In a vlog released on March 12, Elvish lightheartedly advised against mocking Anjali and her fans, acknowledging her support during their feud. Elvish Yadav Playfully Trolls Anjali Arora and Her Fans in His Vlog, Says ‘Russia-Ukraine Ka War Yehi Theek Karaenge’ (Watch Video).

Elvish's Reaction to X Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)