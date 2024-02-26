Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recently grabbed attention for his latest track, "Halki Halki Si" with Hina Khan. The couple were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai for a lunch date on February 26. A video from their outing caused a stir online, suggesting that they had ignored a homeless child outside the restaurant after greeting fans indoors. However, later, another video emerged online, revealing the truth. The second video showed Faruqui and Khan warmly interacting with the children outside, who wanted a picture with their beloved celebrities. 'Halki Halki Si' Song: Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui's Romantic Track Adds Touch of Bangaliana and Reignites Old Flames in the City of Joy (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tahirnkash Meman (@tahirjasus)

Well, Here’s What Actually Happened:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humasafique (@humasafique)

