Disney+ has restored the original scenes to The Falcon and the Winter Solider after they were accidentally censored. Disney cited the accident happening due to a software control issue. Fans were taken for a surprise earlier when they found out that some scenes from The Falcon and the Winter Solider were censored to omit blood and violence.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

An altered version of an episode from ‘THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER’ was accidentally published on Disney+ due to a software control issue. The original version is being added immediately. (Source: @TheRyanParker) pic.twitter.com/4AjLliaiCd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2022

