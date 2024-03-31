TV couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya feel like a match made in heaven. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars tied the knot in 2016, and their marriage has remained strong since then. They frequently share updates from their lives with fans, often setting couple goals. The duo treated their fans to a cute selfie on Sunday, March 31, radiating with bright smiles as they posed together. In the sun-kissed photos, they are seen close to each other, capturing the moment with a selfie session. In the second photo, Vivek is seen pouting 'cutely', which Divyanka acknowledges with her smile. Sharing the pics on her Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi dropped multiple hearts in the caption. Check out her post below! Divyanka Tripathi Visualises Sunshine and Manifests Memories As She Poses Happily in Yellow Dress With Floral Prints (View Pics).

Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

