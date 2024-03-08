Dolly Sohi Dies at 48 After Battle With Cervical Cancer; Actress Was Popular for Her Role in Jhanak

Popular television actress Dolly Sohi passed away today (March 8) at Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai after a courageous battle with cervical cancer. She was 48 years old. Reportedly, she was diagnosed with cancer a few months back and was undergoing treatment. She had also left Star Plus' serial Jhanak midway due to her illness and chemotherapy. For the unaware, on March 7, Dolly's sister Amandeep also died due to jaundice. Amandeep Sohi Dies Due to Jaundice; Actress Was Known for Her Role in TV Show ‘Badtameez Dil’.

Dolly Sohi No More

