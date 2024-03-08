Dolly Sohi Dies at 48 After Battle With Cervical Cancer; Actress Was Popular for Her Role in Jhanak

Dolly Sohi's sister, Amandeep Sohi, also passed away recently after suffering from jaundice. Apart from Jhanak, she had also worked in Bhabhi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum among others.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 08, 2024 10:07 AM IST

Popular television actress Dolly Sohi passed away today (March 8) at Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai after a courageous battle with cervical cancer. She was 48 years old. Reportedly, she was diagnosed with cancer a few months back and was undergoing treatment. She had also left Star Plus' serial Jhanak midway due to her illness and chemotherapy. For the unaware, on March 7, Dolly's sister Amandeep also died due to jaundice. Amandeep Sohi Dies Due to Jaundice; Actress Was Known for Her Role in TV Show ‘Badtameez Dil’.

Dolly Sohi No More

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

