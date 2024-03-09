YouTuber Sagar Thakur, known online as Maxtern, has filed assault charges against social media influencer Elvish Yadav. This is the latest controversy for Yadav, who has been involved in several public incidents recently, including a restaurant altercation and a situation related to a rave party. Yadav was booked under IPC sections 147, 149, 323, and 506. Adding fuel to the fire, Manisha Rani, previously close to Yadav, has unfollowed him on Instagram. Notably, Yadav no longer follows Rani either. Dhruv Rathee Supports Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern Amid Controversy With Elvish Yadav, Labels Incident As ‘Shocking’.

Are Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani No Longer Friends?

