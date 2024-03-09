While the recent controversy surrounding Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, has gone viral on social media, an old foe of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has entered the scene. Youtuber Dhruv Rathee, who has previously engaged in several online wars with Elvish Yadav, showed his support to Maxtern after Elvish and his men in Gurgaon physically assaulted the Maxtern. After the incident took place, Maxtern took his social media to put his side of the explanation regarding the ongoing matter, demanding the authorities take strict action against Elvish. Many people came in support of Maxtern, including Dhruv Rathee. commenting on Maxtern's X (previously Twitter) post, Rathee wrote, "Shocking, more power to you! Hope the police takes action". Was Elvish Yadav Caught on Camera Beating Up 'Real Maxtern'? This Leaked Undated Viral Clip Claims So! (Watch Video).

Dhruv Rathee Comes in Support on Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern

Shocking, more power to you! Hope the police takes action — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) March 8, 2024

