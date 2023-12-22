Elvish Yadav, often involved in controversies, was recently captured in a viral video engaged in a heated argument with friends and Raghav Sharma, a casting director in Katra, Jammu. The video's rapid spread on social media has broadened its reach. Shared by The Khabari, the footage unfolds at Vaishno Devi temple, where they faced harassment and were nearly attacked. A man requested their photos, but both refused. His frustration escalated as he grabbed Raghav's collar, prompting Elvish to exit the situation. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav's Old Video Calling Salman Khan a 'Criminal' on His YouTube Podcast is Going Viral (Watch Video).

Elvish and Raghav Harassed By Mob:

As per reports #RaghavSharma was almost beaten and #ElvishYadav ran away as this person wanted to take pictures and interview #Elvish which he denied, so he got angry on them. Later He got what he wanted. pic.twitter.com/UoEBVCpfBH — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 22, 2023

