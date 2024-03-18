Following his arrest by Noida police for his alleged involvement in a snake venom supply case, details about Elvish Yadav's first night in jail are out. Reports indicate a sleepless night for Yadav, who was treated like any other jailer. He received standard jail food from menu, consisting of puri, vegetables and halwa, and was provided with three blankets as per regulations. As per reports, Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap Singh confirmed that Yadav is currently housed in the quarantine barrack and will be transferred to the general barracks soon. Who Is Elvish Yadav, Arrested in Snake Venom Used at a Rave Party Case? Here’s All You Need To Know About the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner’s Controversial Case.

Elvish Yadav Receives No Special Treatment In Jail

