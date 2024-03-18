YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been grabbing attention for controversial reasons. Elvish was arrested on Sunday by the Noida Police in connection to the snake venom used at a rave party case. The 26-year-old confessed to the crime and has now been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Elvish Yadav Sent to 14-Days Judicial Custody in Snake Venom-at-Rave Case (Watch Video).

In case you don't know, Elvish is a popular YouTuber and singer from Gurugaram. After winning the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT 2, he became a household name. He has his own YouTube channels. In 2019, he launched 'Elvish Yadav Vlogs'; in 2023, he started 'Elvish Yadav Gaming'. He also owns two clothing brands - 'Systumm Clothing' and 'Elgro Women'. That's not all; he also owns an NGO named 'Elvish Yadav Foundation' that provides education to underprivileged children and free meals to the needy. Anurag Dobhal Shows Support for Elvish Yadav After Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Gets Sentenced to 14 Days in Judicial Custody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

He has been mired in controversies multiple times. One of his controversies includes his fight with the Delhi-based content creator Sagar Thakar, also known as Maxtern, who had accused Elvish of slapping him at a shopping mall in Gurugram's Sector 53. The duo later resolved their conflict. And now, coming back to his latest controversy, it all started after Elvish and five others were booked for providing snake venom at a rave party, based on a complaint filed by an animal welfare NGO run by former union minister Maneka Gandhi last year. Elvish had then dismissed the allegations, calling it 'baseless'. On March 17, he was arrested by the Noida Police, and he confessed to arranging snake venom. He is currently in jail.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).