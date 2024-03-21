Elvish Yadav appeared in a Noida court on March 20 for a scheduled bail hearing. However, his request was denied. Reportedly, the hearing was postponed due to a strike by the local Bar Association, which halted all court proceedings. Yadav's lawyer, Gaurav Bhatia, attempted to convince the association members of the case's urgency, but an alleged brief argument ensued. Ultimately, the hearing was postponed. Also, the report further suggests that the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) act imposed on YouTuber has been removed, citing a 'clerical' mistake by police. Elvish Yadav Arrest: Bigg Boss OTT Winner Shifted From Quarantine Cell to High-Security Barrack – Reports.

Elvish Yadav's Bail Hearing Postponed

