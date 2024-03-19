YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav was arrested on March 17 in connection with a case involving snake venom use at parties. The case stems from police raids in Noida in November 2023, where authorities discovered partygoers using snake venom as an intoxicant. Amid this, social media has been circulating a video of Yadav's mother in tears following his arrest. The clip shows her visibly upset and attempting to hide her face. Elvish Yadav Supplied Snake Venom at Rave Parties To Expand His Fanbase and Maintain His ‘Swag’ Image -Reports.

Elvish Yadav's Mother Breaks Down

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)