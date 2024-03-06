Elvish Yadav bowled out Munawar Faruqui in an ISPL T10 match, yet their friendly bond at the match grabbed more attention than the duo’s rivalry. A video circulating online shows Yadav bowling as Faruqui bats. Despite the competition, netizens celebrate their camaraderie. Numerous photos and videos of the pair surfaced online, showcasing their bond. Munawar and Elvish have shared many moments together at ISPL 2024, much to the delight of their fans. Check out some of the reactions below! Akshay Kumar Dances to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track at ISPL 2024 Opening Ceremony in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Bowled Out Munawar Faruqui

Check Out Netizens' Reaction Here

Fun To Watch Them Play Together

Their Photo Session Together

Going Crazy Together

Hope They Become Friends!

 

