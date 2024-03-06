Elvish Yadav bowled out Munawar Faruqui in an ISPL T10 match, yet their friendly bond at the match grabbed more attention than the duo’s rivalry. A video circulating online shows Yadav bowling as Faruqui bats. Despite the competition, netizens celebrate their camaraderie. Numerous photos and videos of the pair surfaced online, showcasing their bond. Munawar and Elvish have shared many moments together at ISPL 2024, much to the delight of their fans. Check out some of the reactions below! Akshay Kumar Dances to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track at ISPL 2024 Opening Ceremony in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Bowled Out Munawar Faruqui

Elvish Yadav took the wicket of Munawar Faruqui. No one would have thought of this 😂😂😉 ELVISH ROARS IN ISPL 🔥#ElvishYadav | #MunawarFaruqui #ISPLpic.twitter.com/P8nCdfPkJN — Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) March 6, 2024

Check Out Netizens' Reaction Here

Fun To Watch Them Play Together

I Wanna say this Loud Today was fun, I dun like elvish at all but still meko both maza aya aaj watching them playing together for a charity match 🫶❤️🫶 Only true Munawar and elvish fans can relate ❤️ Baki I am 💯 sure, Sabse Zada Bura Laga hoga Un dharam ke thekedaaron ko aur… pic.twitter.com/84BsoBPsuE — Azeem Khan (@azeemkhan2208) March 6, 2024

Their Photo Session Together

Munawar Faruqui takes a photo with Elvish Yadav. It seems that Munawar Faruqui is a big fan of Elvish Yadav. 🔥 ELVISH ROARS IN ISPL 🌟#ElvishYadav | #MunawarFaruqui | #ISPLT10 pic.twitter.com/DYf2Spi4mj — Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) March 6, 2024

Going Crazy Together

Hope They Become Friends!

I hope Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav become friends because life is too short for hate. If they become friends, both of their fans will stop negative trending on social media let's spread love and positivity ❤️#ElvishYadav #MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/sguOXEWNck — Aarti✍️ (@ItsAarti_) March 6, 2024

