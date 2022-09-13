Producer Shawn Levy confirmed on Emmys 2022 red carpet that a crossover of Deadpool and Stranger Things is 'on the table'. For the unaware, he's the man who will be helming the upcoming third installment of Deadpool. Levy was seen saying, "Ryan Reynolds and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a Deadpool-Stranger Things crossover. We haven’t cracked it yet." Emmys 2022: Ted Lasso and Succession Win Big, Audience Cheers Loud for First Time Winners Quinta Brunson, Lizzo, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Others.

"We haven't cracked it yet" — Shawn Levy pic.twitter.com/KmhIHe7vAv — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 13, 2022

