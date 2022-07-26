According to Variety, a live-action Eragon series is being developed at Disney+. The series will be based on the young-adult novels of the same name by Christopher Paolini, who is reportedly involved in the development of the series as well. Not much is known about it yet, as it's very much in early stages of development. This is the second time an Eragon adaptation is being developed, with the first being a movie released in 2006. Lightyear To Start Streaming on Disney+ From August 3!

Check Out The Source:

