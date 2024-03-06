In the alternate London of Extraordinary Season 2, everyone has superpowers except Jen. Living with her medium friend Carrie and her time-rewinding boyfriend Kash, Jen's life is a whirlwind. And let's not forget Jizzlord, the cat stuck as a shapeshifter. Jen's on a quest to find her superpower in this hilarious series. The series started premiering today (March 6, 2024). You can catch Extraordinary Season 2 exclusively on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in other regions, including India. Extra Ordinary Man OTT Streaming Date and Time: When and Where To Watch Nithiin-Sreeleela Starrer Online!

Watch Extraordinary Season 2 Trailer

