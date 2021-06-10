Netflix released the trailer of Fear Street Trilogy which will span three generations. It is an adaptation of RL Stine's Books and promises to be as gory as it can get. It will release in three parts in July, a week apart from each other, The first movie will be out on July 2 which is set in 1994, the second one will be out on July 9 set in 1978 and one on 1666 which will release on July 16. If gore and horror are your things, this definitely deserves a watch as the trailer was horrifying enough.

Check out the trailer of Fear Street Trilogy here...

