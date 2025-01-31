Celebrated fashion designer and LGBTQ+ ally Saisha Shinde (formerly Swapnil Shinde), who came out as transgender in 2021, has undergone transition surgery. The Lock Upp star shared powerful photos from the hospital on Instagram, proudly stating, "VAGINA. A word of power. A word of reclamation. A word that is MINE." Saisha, who has undergone vaginoplasty surgery, has been an influential figure in the fashion industry, known for dressing A-list actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. Her post marks a significant and personal milestone in her journey. Donald Trump To Sign Executive Order Banning Transgender People From US Army.

Designer Saisha Shinde's Photos Post Surgery

'My Vagina', Writes Saisha Shinde

