Neil Bhatt is currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as IPS Virat Chavan. The actor recently celebrated his birthday with his close friends and actress-wife Aishwarya Sharma. He took to social media to post a video of how he rung in his birthday and it was indeed a sweet surprise by Aishwarya, who plays the role of Pakhi in the same show. Aishwarya too post his cake cutting ceremony on social media and the birthday dinner celebration. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Update: Star Plus Popular Show To Go the 3 Idiots Way; Sai To Get Pakhi Jailed!

Take a look:

