Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set to undergo a significant change with the reported exit of actress Ankita Khare, who plays the role of Harini. Khare has been part of the serial since its inception. This news has shocked fans who have grown attached to her character. According to reports, Ankita has already submitted her resignation to the production house. While the reasons for her departure remain undisclosed, sources confirm her decision to leave the show. This unexpected development will likely impact the storyline of Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj's GHKKPM, which recently saw a generational leap. 'Celebrity MasterChef' First Promo: Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli and Others Compete on Farah Khan-Hosted Cooking Show (Watch Video).

Ankita Khare Quits 'GHKKPM'?

