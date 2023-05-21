This news may come as shocker for all Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans. Why we say this? Well, as per reports, the makers of GHKKPM are all set to revamp the storyline along with changing the principal cast which comprises of Neil Bhatt (Virat) Ayesha Singh (Sai) and Harshad Arora (Satya). Reportedly, the show will see a leap of 20 years and will revolve around grown up Vinu and Saavi. However, an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma Gets Injured While Performing Stunt, Shares Pic of Her Bruises.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to See Leap:

