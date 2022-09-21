Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is gearing up for a high voltage drama. We have seen that the dynamics between Sai, Virat and Pakhi have changed post the leap in the show. Now, Pakhi and Sai will once again be seen coming face to face with each other. It will sure be interesting to see how Virat manages both the sides and does justice with each relationship. The channel shared an interesting promo about the same. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Update: Chavan Family Learns That Sai Is Alive in Star Plus’ Popular Drama!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)