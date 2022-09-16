Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has become a controversial show with the recent track. Well, the drama hit a notch higher as Sai took Vinayak to Gadchiroli, the show took a leap and Pakhi is shown to have a son. She is living a happy life with Virat while Sai has become independent parenting a daughter. We also saw that Sai has become a teacher and an activist for women. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo: Virat Doubts Sai’s Character, Asks Her Who Is Savi’s Father in Star Plus’ Popular Drama! (Watch Video).

Well, in the recent episodes, Savi’s life was in danger as she was captured by Jagtap and goons. Virat, who happened to be present there took care of the situation by putting his life in danger and saving Savi. On the other hand, Pakhi’s vermillion falls down while she is recollecting how she got married to Virat and worries about her marriage being in danger. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Update: Sai and Virat Get Into a Heated Argument, Decide To Never See Each Other Post Vinayak’s Treatment (Watch Video).

In the episodes ahead, while Sai treats Vinayak, Pakhi reached the village. Here Sai and Jagtap will be spotted by Virat which will add to further misunderstandings. Sai too will spot him with Pakhi and they will yet again engage into a banter. Virat will leave the village with Pakhi and Vinayak in anger and will decide never to speak to Sai again. Not only that, on reaching his home, Virat will not even bother informing the family about Sai being alive. Circumstances will eventually unfold such that Vinayak’s condition will deteriorate and since Sai is his doctor, Virat will have to declare about Sai being alive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2022 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).