Monster Movie Godzilla vs Kong which is enjoying its theatrical run worldwide is now available on HBO Max for the USA subscribers. The good news for the streaming giant's customers is that they can watch the movie without any extra cost. Earlier, HBO Max confirmed the news and also shared the details of the date and time of the arrival of Godzilla vs Kong on HBO Max.

Check Out HBO Max's Official Tweet Below:

Available on HBO Max in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers, for 31 days from its theatrical release. — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 28, 2021

