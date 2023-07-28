The makers of Guns & Gulaabs have shared a promo video and announced the trailer date of the upcoming Netflix series. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, the trailer of Raj & DK’s show will be dropped on August 2. This announcement is indeed a treat for DQ fans on the occasion of his birthday today. Guns & Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav’s Netflix Series to Premiere on August 18 – Reports.

Guns & Gulaabs Trailer Announcement

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)